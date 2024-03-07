Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Niagara 14-14, Siena 4-25

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Niagara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Niagara on Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 91-72 loss at the hands of the Mountaineers. Niagara found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 71-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with the Bobcats: they've now lost three in a row.

The Purple Eagles dropped their record down to 14-14 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for the Saints, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-25 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, the Saints will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against the Saints when the teams last played back in January, falling 93-88. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.