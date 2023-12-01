Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Rider 1-5, Siena 1-5

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at MVP Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

There's no need to mince words: the Broncs lost to the Terrapins on Tuesday, and the Broncs lost bad. The score wound up at 103-76.

Mervin James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-51 bruising that the Great Danes dished out on Sunday. Siena didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Broncs' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.4 points per game. As for the Saints, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against Siena when the teams last played back in February, sneaking past 69-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rider since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Siena has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rider.