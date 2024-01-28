Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Siena Saints

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-7, Siena 3-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored St. Peter's last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 62-57 to the Broncs.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 70-51 punch to the gut against the Gaels. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-16.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Peacocks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Saints, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season.

St. Peter's won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, slipping by Siena 73-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.