Who's Playing
St. Peter's Peacocks @ Siena Saints
Current Records: St. Peter's 10-7, Siena 3-16
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored St. Peter's last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 62-57 to the Broncs.
Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 70-51 punch to the gut against the Gaels. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-16.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.
The Peacocks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Saints, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season.
St. Peter's won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, slipping by Siena 73-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.
- Mar 04, 2023 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Siena 72
- Jan 06, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Feb 20, 2022 - Siena 84 vs. St. Peter's 70
- Dec 05, 2021 - Siena 60 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Siena 47 vs. St. Peter's 40
- Jan 22, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Siena 62
- Feb 02, 2020 - St. Peter's 85 vs. Siena 80
- Jan 09, 2020 - Siena 61 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Siena 72 vs. St. Peter's 62
- Jan 03, 2019 - St. Peter's 65 vs. Siena 60