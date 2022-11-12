Who's Playing

Albany @ Siena

Current Records: Albany 1-1; Siena 1-0

What to Know

The Siena Saints will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Albany Great Danes at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Saints beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 75-68 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Albany made easy work of the Immaculata Mighty Macs on Tuesday and carried off a 74-47 victory.

When the teams previously met five seasons ago, Siena was in the race but had to settle for second with a 74-69 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won two out of their last three games against Siena.