Who's Playing
Albany @ Siena
Current Records: Albany 1-1; Siena 1-0
What to Know
The Siena Saints will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Albany Great Danes at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Saints beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 75-68 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Albany made easy work of the Immaculata Mighty Macs on Tuesday and carried off a 74-47 victory.
When the teams previously met five seasons ago, Siena was in the race but had to settle for second with a 74-69 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won two out of their last three games against Siena.
- Dec 09, 2017 - Albany 74 vs. Siena 69
- Nov 27, 2016 - Albany 81 vs. Siena 72
- Dec 12, 2015 - Siena 78 vs. Albany 70