Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Siena

Current Records: Army West Point 1-1; Siena 2-0

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at MVP Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Army now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Stonehill Skyhawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Army was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Siena strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.

Siena's win lifted them to 2-0 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Siena can repeat their recent success or if Army bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Army West Point and Siena tied in their last contest.