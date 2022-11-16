Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Siena

Current Records: Army West Point 1-1; Siena 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Army West Point Black Knights will be on the road. They will take on the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at MVP Arena. Army will be seeking to avenge the 83-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 30 of last year.

The Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Stonehill Skyhawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Army was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Siena and the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Siena wrapped it up with a 75-62 win at home.

Siena's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Siena can repeat their recent success or if Army bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.