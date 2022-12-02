Who's Playing
Canisius @ Siena
Current Records: Canisius 2-4; Siena 4-3
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins' road trip will continue as they head to MVP Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Siena Saints. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 73-65 at home and the Golden Griffins taking the second 67-64.
Canisius found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-66 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Seton Hall Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena snuck past Seton Hall with a 60-55 win. The Saints got double-digit scores from four players: guard Javian McCollum (14), forward Jackson Stormo (11), guard Jayce Johnson (11), and guard Michael Eley (10).
The Golden Griffins are now 2-4 while Siena sits at 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Canisius has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
Series History
Canisius have won seven out of their last 14 games against Siena.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Canisius 67 vs. Siena 64
- Feb 01, 2022 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - Canisius 76 vs. Siena 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Canisius 73 vs. Siena 63
- Dec 23, 2019 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 72
- Mar 01, 2019 - Canisius 68 vs. Siena 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Canisius 70 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Canisius 89 vs. Siena 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Siena 65 vs. Canisius 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Canisius 0 vs. Siena 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Canisius 82 vs. Siena 79
- Feb 11, 2016 - Siena 90 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Siena 99 vs. Canisius 78