Who's Playing

Canisius @ Siena

Current Records: Canisius 2-4; Siena 4-3

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins' road trip will continue as they head to MVP Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Siena Saints. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 73-65 at home and the Golden Griffins taking the second 67-64.

Canisius found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-66 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Seton Hall Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena snuck past Seton Hall with a 60-55 win. The Saints got double-digit scores from four players: guard Javian McCollum (14), forward Jackson Stormo (11), guard Jayce Johnson (11), and guard Michael Eley (10).

The Golden Griffins are now 2-4 while Siena sits at 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Canisius has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won seven out of their last 14 games against Siena.