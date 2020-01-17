Siena vs. Canisius odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The Canisius Golden Griffins will take on the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is 6-10 overall and 3-2 at home, while Siena is 7-7 overall and 0-7 on the road. Siena has struggled against the spread this season with a 5-9 record against the number. However, Canisius has actually outperformed oddsmakers' expectations, with a 9-6-1 record against the spread.

Canisius has also covered in each of its last four head-to-head matchups with its MAAC rivals from Sienna. Still, the Saints are favored by one point in the latest Canisius vs. Siena odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Siena vs. Canisius picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Canisius vs. Siena 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Things were close when the Golden Griffins and St. Peter's clashed on Sunday, but the Golden Griffins ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. Malik Johnson lead the way for Canisius with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Johnson is doing a little bit of everything for his squad this season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. The Golden Griffins also got double-figure scoring off the bench from Majesty Brandon (14) and Scott Hitchon (10). The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Canisius.

Meanwhile, Siena received a tough blow on Sunday as it fell 81-69 to Manhattan. Manny Camper turned in a double-double in the loss with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and three steals. Camper is averaging 13.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game and is one of four Siena starters averaging at least 13.0 points per game along with Jalen Pickett (15.5 ppg), Elijah Burns (14.4 ppg) and Donald Carey (13.9 ppg). Canisius could have a tough time matchup up with that quartet of capable scorers.

Siena won the first matchup between these teams in December, 73-72.

So who wins Siena vs. Canisius? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Canisius vs. Siena spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.