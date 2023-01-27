Who's Playing

Iona @ Siena

Current Records: Iona 13-6; Siena 13-7

What to Know

The Siena Saints have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Iona Gaels at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iona winning the first 74-57 at home and the Saints taking the second 70-64.

Siena came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, falling 62-52.

Meanwhile, Iona beat the Manhattan Jaspers 84-76 last Friday.

Siena is now 13-7 while Iona sits at 13-6. The Gaels are 7-5 after wins this year, and Siena is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Siena.