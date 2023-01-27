Who's Playing

Iona @ Siena

Current Records: Iona 13-6; Siena 13-7

What to Know

The Siena Saints have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Iona Gaels at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iona winning the first 74-57 at home and the Saints taking the second 70-64.

Siena came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, falling 62-52.

Meanwhile, Iona beat the Manhattan Jaspers 84-76 last Friday.

Siena is now 13-7 while Iona sits at 13-6. The Gaels are 7-5 after wins this year, and Siena is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Siena.

  • Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
  • Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
  • Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
  • Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
  • Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57
  • Feb 13, 2019 - Iona 57 vs. Siena 52
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Siena 56 vs. Iona 54
  • Feb 12, 2018 - Siena 82 vs. Iona 78
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Iona 71 vs. Siena 69
  • Mar 06, 2017 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 86
  • Feb 07, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 79
  • Jan 27, 2017 - Iona 77 vs. Siena 66
  • Mar 06, 2016 - Iona 81 vs. Siena 70
  • Feb 22, 2016 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 81
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 78