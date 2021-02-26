Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Siena Saints and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at the Times Union Center. Siena is 9-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Manhattan is 6-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Siena has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Manhattan.

However, Manhattan has been the better team against the spread this season, with a 7-7 record against the number compared to 5-7 for Siena. The Saints are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Siena vs. Manhattan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 126.

Siena vs. Manhattan spread: Siena -9.5

Siena vs. Manhattan over-under: 126 points

Siena vs. Manhattan money line: Sienna -475, Manhattan +360

What you need to know about Siena

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Saints sidestepped the Niagara Purple Eagles for a 68-66 win. Siena dominated Niagara 34-22 on the boards in the victory, grabbing 44.4 percent of available offensive rebounds to produce a number of second-chance opportunities.

Manny Camper led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win, while Jalen Pickett had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Camper and Pickett rank No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in rebounds and assists and rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in scoring.

What you need to know about Manhattan

Meanwhile, Manhattan was able to grind out a solid victory over the Iona Gaels last week, winning 77-70. The Manhattan defense limited Iona to just 5-of-19 shooting from the 3-point line and both Elijah Buchanan and Warren Williams turned in double-doubles in the victory. Buchanan had 26 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the game, while Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Siena comes into Friday's game boasting the 20th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.4. Less enviably, Manhattan is 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average.

