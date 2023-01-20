Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Siena

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 6-12; Siena 12-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will be on the road. Mount St. Mary's and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at MVP Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mountaineers came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday, falling 58-51.

Meanwhile, Siena was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 66-62 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Mount St. Mary's is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Mount St. Mary's is now 6-12 while Siena sits at 12-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Saints have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 9-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.