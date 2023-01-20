Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Siena

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 6-12; Siena 12-6

What to Know

The Siena Saints will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Saints and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. Siena is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 66-62 to the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday, falling 58-51.

The losses put Siena at 12-6 and Mount St. Mary's at 6-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Saints have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.