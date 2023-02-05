Who's Playing
Niagara @ Siena
Current Records: Niagara 12-9; Siena 15-8
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Purple Eagles and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at MVP Arena. Niagara should still be riding high after a victory, while Siena will be looking to get back in the win column.
Things were close when Niagara and the Canisius Golden Griffins clashed this past Friday, but Niagara ultimately edged out the opposition 76-73.
Meanwhile, Siena was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 71-66 to the Manhattan Jaspers.
Niagara is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Purple Eagles were in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-64 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Saints are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Siena have won nine out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
