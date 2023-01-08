Who's Playing

Rider @ Siena

Current Records: Rider 6-8; Siena 10-5

What to Know

The Siena Saints and the Rider Broncs are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rider winning the first 74-60 on the road and the Saints taking the second 76-75.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Peter's, winning 70-60.

Meanwhile, Rider came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Friday, falling 72-63.

Siena is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Saints' win brought them up to 10-5 while the Broncs' defeat pulled them down to 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Siena is 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena have won nine out of their last 13 games against Rider.