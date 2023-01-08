Who's Playing
Rider @ Siena
Current Records: Rider 6-8; Siena 10-5
What to Know
The Siena Saints and the Rider Broncs are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rider winning the first 74-60 on the road and the Saints taking the second 76-75.
The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Peter's, winning 70-60.
Meanwhile, Rider came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Friday, falling 72-63.
Siena is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The Saints' win brought them up to 10-5 while the Broncs' defeat pulled them down to 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Siena is 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Siena have won nine out of their last 13 games against Rider.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Siena 76 vs. Rider 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Rider 74 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Rider 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Siena 73 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 05, 2020 - Rider 85 vs. Siena 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Siena 87 vs. Rider 81
- Feb 10, 2019 - Siena 59 vs. Rider 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Rider 97 vs. Siena 71
- Jan 17, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 68
- Dec 05, 2016 - Rider 71 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Siena 84 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Siena 63 vs. Rider 52