Sister Jean, the beloved chaplain and mentor for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, retired at the age of 106, ending more than six decades of service to the university and its students. The viral sensation who rose to national prominence during Loyola Chicago's surprising run to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, stepped back from her duties due to health concerns.

According to the Loyola Phoenix, the school's student newspaper, Sister Jean missed the Ramblers appearance in the NIT semifinal in April, prompting the university to announce her retirement earlier this month.

"While Sister Jean is no longer able to be physically present on campus, she remains a beloved friend, trusted adviser and loyal Rambler -- cheering for our teams and praying for us all daily," Loyola Chicago president Mark C. Reed said in a statement.

Her profile rose sharply during the 2018 NCAA Tournament when cameras frequently caught her courtside cheering. The Ramblers, a No. 11 seed that year, made a Cinderella run to the Final Four, capturing national attention and making Sister Jean a symbol of the team's resilience and close-knit culture.

Even after that season, she remained a visible presence at games and on campus and providing encouragement to the basketball program. She also published a book in 2023, Wake Up with Purpose! What I've Learned in My First 100 Years, reflecting on her life, career and faith.

Born in San Francisco, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and began teaching at Mundelein College in Chicago in 1961. When Mundelein merged with Loyola University Chicago in 1991, she continued her work on campus, taking on various roles. She became the chaplain for the men's basketball team in 1994, providing guidance, prayers and mentorship for decades, and becoming an enduring figure for generations of students and athletes.

Her retirement marks the end of a remarkable era for Loyola basketball, but her influence on the university and its community is expected to endure for years to come.