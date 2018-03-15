Sister Jean is Loyola-Chicago's spiritual guide and biggest fan in NCAA Tournament

Sister Jean has been called Loyola-Chicago's comfort blanket, a team scout and even an extension of the coaching staff for her encouragement and wisdom she shares with the team through emails and in person throughout the season.

Her official title, however, is team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago. And she's the inspirational voice behind the No. 11 seed Ramblers and their quest for greatness, as CBS Sports' March Madness Confidential profiled in the lead-up to the NCAA Tournament (video above).

"Sister Jean is our team chaplain, she's our team comfort blanket, she's our team scout. She's just a blessing," Ramblers coach Porter Moser said. "The way she prays for us, the way she smiles. When you walk in a room and you see Sister there, you just feel good."

Loyola-Chicago is the No. 11 seed you might have picked in your bracket. After running through the Missouri Valley Conference and winning the regular season by multiple games, the Ramblers made quick work of the MVC Tournament, too, securing their first NCAA Tournament berth in 33 years.

They will take on No. 6 seed Miami on Thursday in the first round of the Big Dance, and while they will enter the game as an underdog, Sister Jean's impact will be felt both on and off the court.

"I scout the opponents, and then just tell them who to watch out for," says 98-year-old Sister Jean.

When Loyola-Chicago takes on No. 3 seed Miami at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sister Jean will be hoping her Ramblers can pull out the upset. Not just because she's the team chaplain. She's a fan at heart. And like any fan, she's not ready to rip her bracket into shreds on day one.

"I have Loyola going to the Sweet 16," she says. "But I have a second bracket, which I call the Cinderella dream bracket, where I have them going to the final game."