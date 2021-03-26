One of the biggest storylines in the NCAA Tournament has been the lack of success that the Big Ten has had. Entering the second weekend of March Madness, No. 1 Michigan is the only Big Ten school remaining in the field.

Even Loyola Chicago's most famous fan, Sister Jean, took a moment to call out the Big Ten on Thursday.

"There's only one Big Ten school left," Sister Jean, Loyoal Chicago's 101-year-old chaplain, said. "Nine had bids to the NCAA, but Michigan is the only one that's left, so everybody is questioning what has happened. ... There's still something missing in the selection process."

But Sister Jean didn't stop there. She also took a shot at bracketologists in general, who, in her opinion, underestimated the Ramblers.

"The Bracketologists watch the games endlessly and they watch the plays, but they don't really know the team," Sister Jean added. "I said, 'I know my team.' That's why I put such faith in them. ... I don't want to be a Bracketologist, either, so don't worry."

Despite the team's relatively recent Cinderella NCAA Tournament run in 2019, Loyola Chicago still didn't get a ton of respect when the bracket was unveiled this year. Loyola Chicago finished the regular season No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll but were given a No. 8 seed. How did they respond? By defeating No. 9 Georgia Tech in the opening round and then upsetting No. 1 seed Illinois. What was even more impressive was that the Ramblers led the Fighting Illini for the majority of the game.

Now, Loyola Chicago will face No. 12 seed Oregon State in the Sweet Sixteen. Oregon State is coming off of an upset win over No. 4 seed Oklahoma State.