Sister Jean, the memorable star of Loyola-Chicago's Final Four run, is still getting attention and earning honors

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the darling face of Loyola-Chicago and its magical Final Four run earlier this year, was inducted Friday into the 2018 Illinois Senior Hall of Fame award.

Illinois governor Bruce Rauner presented the honor to Schmidt, who served in an official capacity as the basketball chaplain, for her work to expand higher education opportunities for immigrant students, according to WLS-TV. In addition to her role as a nun and team chaplain, she's also involved in a program at Loyola-Chicago that pairs students with members of a nearby retirement community.

"Sister Jean represents all that is wonderful in life: faith, love of community, love of God, giving back to those most vulnerable among us," Gov. Bruce Rauner said via the Chicago Tribune.

Sister Jean stole the show in March with her happy-go-lucky attitude in cheering on the underdog Ramblers, and became and instant TV hit, too. She subsequently was given the bobblehead treatment and became a folk hero nationally.