The Loyola men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament after earning an automatic bid. However, whether their most famous fan, chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, will be in attendance when the Ramblers are in Indianapolis remains to be seen.

If it was solely up to Sister Jean, 101, would attend Loyola's games. But it isn't only up to her. Sister Jean is currently awaiting the final decision on travel approval from both Loyola and the NCAA, according to the Chicago Tribune report.

"They said there's restrictions," Sister Jean told Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune on Saturday. "You can't run down on the court. You can't talk to the young men. I said, 'I'm not going to run down on the court, and I'm not going to cause any disturbance.' I said, 'I won't do things I'm not supposed to.'"

"I have not lost hope in going," Schmidt added. "I want to go so badly."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Tournament will look different this year. It is taking place in different venues around Indianapolis, not across the country like usual. During the games, fans are permitted to attend in person, but only at 25 percent venue capacity.

Sister Jean became a celebrity during the 2018 NCAA Tournament when the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four before ultimately falling to Michigan. Loyola finds themselves as a No. 8 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and faces off against No. 9 seed Georgia Tech on Friday.

The Ramblers earned an automatic bid to this NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday.

If she's able to attend, Sister Jean -- who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine -- may not be able to get up close with the team like she did during their 2018 run, but that's something she can live with.

"They're checking with the NCAA to see which venue we'll be in, how far it is from the hotel, what kind of security I need," Sister Jean said. "Everything will be fine. I've been (attending games) for so many years, ever since we've been in the Valley. Even the last three years, I've been in a wheelchair and we've managed (being safe at games)."