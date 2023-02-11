Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-18; SIU-Edwardsville 17-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against SIU-Edwardsville since Feb. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. EIU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UT Martin 77-75.

Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 8-18 and SIU-Edwardsville to 17-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.