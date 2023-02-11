Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-18; SIU-Edwardsville 17-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against SIU-Edwardsville since Feb. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. EIU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UT Martin 77-75.
Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 8-18 and SIU-Edwardsville to 17-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 12, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 21, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 53
- Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 61
- Jan 26, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 52
- Feb 13, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 14, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - SIU-Edwardsville 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - SIU-Edwardsville 72 vs. Eastern Illinois 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 60 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 46