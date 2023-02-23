Who's Playing

Little Rock @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Little Rock 9-20; SIU-Edwardsville 17-12

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. Little Rock should still be riding high after a win, while SIU-Edwardsville will be looking to regain their footing.

SIU-Edwardsville received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 100-85 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Little Rock narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Eastern Illinois Panthers 81-77.

SIU-Edwardsville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Cougars against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

SIU-Edwardsville is now 17-12 while the Trojans sit at 9-20. Little Rock is 0-8 after wins this year, and SIU-Edwardsville is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

SIU-Edwardsville won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.