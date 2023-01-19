Who's Playing
Morehead State @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Morehead State 10-9; SIU-Edwardsville 14-5
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morehead State winning the first 77-74 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 77-70.
The Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. SIU-Edwardsville beat Lindenwood 68-58.
Meanwhile, Morehead State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 91-86 to the SE Missouri State Redhawks.
SIU-Edwardsville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
SIU-Edwardsville's win lifted them to 14-5 while Morehead State's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morehead State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 83 vs. Morehead State 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Morehead State 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 14, 2016 - Morehead State 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67