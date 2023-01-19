Who's Playing

Morehead State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Morehead State 10-9; SIU-Edwardsville 14-5

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morehead State winning the first 77-74 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 77-70.

The Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. SIU-Edwardsville beat Lindenwood 68-58.

Meanwhile, Morehead State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 91-86 to the SE Missouri State Redhawks.

SIU-Edwardsville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville's win lifted them to 14-5 while Morehead State's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.