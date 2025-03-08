The top-seeded Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will battle the second-seeded SIU Edwardsville Cougars in the 2025 OVC Tournament Championship game on Saturday night. Southeast Missouri advanced with a 78-59 win over fourth-seeded Little Rock, while SIU Edwardsville held off third-seeded Tennessee State 71-69 on Friday. The Cougars (21-11, 13-7 OVC), who have won two in a row and four of six, are looking to punch their ticket to their first-ever NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Redhawks (21-11, 15-5 OVC), who have won 11 of 12, are looking to make their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level. They made 13 appearances in Division II.

Tipoff from Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Southeast Missouri is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on SIU Edwardsville vs. SE Missouri St.. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for SE Missouri vs. SIU Edwardsville:

SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri spread: Southeast Missouri -2.5



SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri over/under: 136.5 points

SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri money line: SIU Edwardsville +126, Southeast Missouri -153

SIUE: The Cougars have hit the money line in 18 of their last 27 games (+6.30 units)

SEMO: The Redhawks have covered the spread in 20 of their last 28 games (+11.20 units)

Why you should back Southeast Missouri

Junior guard Rob Martin helps power the Redhawks attack. In Friday's semifinal win over Little Rock, he poured in 21 points, while adding three assists and two rebounds. In the last meeting with SIU Edwardsville, he scored 31 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and one steal in 31.1 minutes of action.

Senior guard Teddy Washington Jr. is one of three Southeast Missouri players averaging double-digit scoring. In the last meeting against SIU Edwardsville, he poured in 28 points, while adding seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. He scored 19 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 87-66 win over Western Illinois on Feb. 20. In 32.5 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

Why you should back SIU Edwardsville

Senior Ray'Sean Taylor was a big reason why the Cougars were able to hold off Tennessee State in the semifinals. He finished Friday's game with 24 points and three rebounds. He had 30 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss to Southeast Missouri on Feb. 27. In 32.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals. He is an 84.6% free-throw shooter.

Junior forward Ring Malith is one of three Cougars averaging double-digit scoring. In the last meeting with Southeast Missouri, he registered a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a 73-65 win over Little Rock on March 1. In 31.1 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

How to make SIU Edwardsville vs. SE Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points.

So who wins Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU Edwardsville, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations?