Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Tennessee State 9-6; SIU-Edwardsville 10-5

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars haven't won a game against the Tennessee State Tigers since Feb. 4 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Cougars and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at First Community Arena. SIU-Edwardsville is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

SIU-Edwardsville came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, falling 82-73.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State ended the year with a bang, routing the Little Rock Trojans 94-69 on Saturday.

SIU-Edwardsville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Tennessee State's win lifted them to 9-6 while SIU-Edwardsville's loss dropped them down to 10-5. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Cougars bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.