Who's Playing

Troy @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Troy 6-2; SIU-Edwardsville 6-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at First Community Arena. SIU-Edwardsville should still be feeling good after a win, while the Trojans will be looking to get back in the win column.

Troy received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 74-61 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Christyon Eugene wasn't much of a difference maker for Troy; Eugene finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging an 89-54 victory over the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees.

Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-1 ATS and the Cougars 4-1-1.

Troy's defeat took them down to 6-2 while SIU-Edwardsville's win pulled them up to 6-2. We'll see if the Trojans can steal SIU-Edwardsville's luck or if SIU-Edwardsville records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.