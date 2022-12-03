Who's Playing

Troy @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Troy 6-2; SIU-Edwardsville 6-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at First Community Arena. SIU-Edwardsville will be strutting in after a win while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Troy and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Troy falling 74-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Christyon Eugene wasn't much of a difference maker for Troy; Eugene finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees 89-54 at home.

Troy and the Cougars now sit at an identical 6-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans enter the matchup with 18.9 takeaways on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. SIU-Edwardsville is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 34th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.