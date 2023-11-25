Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Detroit 0-5, SIUE 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, SIUE is heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Titans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Cougars came up short against the Jaguars and fell 86-74.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Detroit didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The last time the Cougars won on the road was back last Monday. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 3-3. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.0 points per game. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SIUE have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

SIUE was pulverized by Detroit 81-55 when the teams last played back in December of 2019. Will SIUE have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.