Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for SIUE after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Illinois 39-22.

SIUE came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 14-17, SIUE 16-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SIUE's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Leathernecks. SIUE has not had much luck with Western Illinois recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though they lost, SIUE smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Illinois only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 70-66 to the Leathernecks.

The Cougars' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-15. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-17 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SIUE haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SIUE is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

SIUE is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.