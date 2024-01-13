Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars
Current Records: Morehead State 13-4, SIUE 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at First Community Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Thursday, it was close, but the Cougars sidestepped the Screaming Eagles for a 67-64 win.
Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season. They took their contest on the road on Thursday with ease, bagging a 78-52 victory over the Panthers. The win was familiar territory for Morehead State who now have five in a row.
The Cougars now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.
SIUE came up short against Morehead State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 55-50. Will SIUE have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Morehead State 55 vs. SIUE 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIUE 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIUE 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIUE 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIUE 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIUE 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIUE 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIUE 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIUE 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - SIUE 83 vs. Morehead State 76