Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Morehead State 13-4, SIUE 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at First Community Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, it was close, but the Cougars sidestepped the Screaming Eagles for a 67-64 win.

Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season. They took their contest on the road on Thursday with ease, bagging a 78-52 victory over the Panthers. The win was familiar territory for Morehead State who now have five in a row.

The Cougars now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

SIUE came up short against Morehead State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 55-50. Will SIUE have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.