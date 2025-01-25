Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars
Current Records: Morehead State 13-7, SIUE 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. The Eagles are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.
On Thursday, Morehead State earned a 73-66 win over Eastern Illinois.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for SIUE, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday.
Morehead State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for SIUE, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Morehead State strolled past SIUE in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 78-63. Does Morehead State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SIUE turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Morehead State 78 vs. SIUE 63
- Feb 08, 2024 - Morehead State 79 vs. SIUE 68
- Jan 13, 2024 - SIUE 61 vs. Morehead State 48
- Jan 28, 2023 - Morehead State 55 vs. SIUE 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIUE 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIUE 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIUE 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIUE 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIUE 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIUE 49