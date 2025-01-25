Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Morehead State 13-7, SIUE 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. The Eagles are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

On Thursday, Morehead State earned a 73-66 win over Eastern Illinois.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for SIUE, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Morehead State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for SIUE, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Morehead State strolled past SIUE in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 78-63. Does Morehead State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SIUE turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.