Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Morehead State 13-7, SIUE 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. The Eagles are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Thursday, Morehead State earned a 73-66 win over Eastern Illinois.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for SIUE, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Morehead State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for SIUE, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

SIUE is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.