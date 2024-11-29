Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: North Florida 4-2, SIUE 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys are taking a road trip to face off against the SIUE Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at First Community Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Florida is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday as they easily beat Edward Waters 108-59. With the Ospreys ahead 54-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for SIUE, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They blew past St. Ambrose, posting an 83-49 win. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season.

North Florida's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for SIUE, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Going forward, North Florida is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

North Florida is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.