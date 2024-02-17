Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-18, SIUE 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at First Community Arena. SE Missouri State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, things could have been worse for the Redhawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-57 loss to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, SIUE had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Lions, posting a 91-63 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, as SIUE's was.

The Redhawks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 14-12.

SE Missouri State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 6-17-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-3 ATS vs. SIUE across their last nine meetings.

SE Missouri State beat the Cougars 52-47 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a big 11.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.