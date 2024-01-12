Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, SIUE looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 33-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If SIUE keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Indiana will have to make due with a 5-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Southern Indiana 5-12, SIUE 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at First Community Arena. SIUE has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 88-80 loss to the Trojans. That's two games in a row now that SIUE has lost by exactly eight points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-59 to the Golden Eagles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Indiana in their matchups with Tennessee Tech: they've now lost three in a row.

The Cougars bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Screaming Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Looking ahead to Thursday, SIUE is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points.

SIUE beat Southern Indiana 68-54 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does SIUE have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Indiana turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SIUE is a big 8-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Indiana.