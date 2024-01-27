Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-13, SIUE 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, SIUE is heading back home. The SIUE Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 93-78 finish the last time they played, SIUE and SE Missouri State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cougars fell 52-47 to the Redhawks on Saturday. SIUE didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Panthers on Thursday and fell 68-59. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 11-9. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

SIUE came up short against Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 80-68. Will SIUE have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.