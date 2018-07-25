Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Texas' Andrew Jones is dunking in pickup games
The Longhorns' standout isn't letting leukemia treatments keep him from attempting a return to the court
Just over six months ago, Texas star Andrew Jones, the team's leading scorer, stepped away from the game in the middle of the season to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with leukemia. Though treatment for cancer can be a rigorous process, Jones, who proudly declared he is "not human," is already back on the court dunking.
And running. And shooting.
Before being sidelined, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a sophomore last season for Texas. He looks every bit the part the star he was before treatment, but returning to the Division I level may be a tall obstacle for Jones. According to a report from NBC Sports citing a source close to UT, a return in the 2018-19 season isn't a guarantee and there are hurdles medically he will need to clear.
Nonetheless, it's great to see Jones back on the court again and brimming with energy that once eluded him. Perhaps it's only a matter of time before we see him again in a burnt orange jersey lighting defenses up in the Big 12.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recruiting circus heads to Vegas
Everybody from top prep prospects to superstar pros and college coaches are in the desert for...
-
Duke, Zags could meet in Maui final
The annual basketball bonanza out in Hawaii has an especially strong field in 2018
-
Ex-Penn coach accused of taking bribes
Allen allegedly accepted $75,000 in bribe money to recruit the son of the successful busin...
-
LeBron James Jr. makes visit to Duke
LeBron's son, only 13, is already drawing interest from some of the top programs in the co...
-
NCAA can benefit from legal betting
Concerns about point-shaving and/or game-fixing are natural, but the NCAA has a chance to be...
-
Ex-WMU player sentenced in fatal robbery
Joeviair Kennedy was a freshman on Western Michigan's basketball team when a WMU student died...