Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Texas' Andrew Jones is dunking in pickup games

Just over six months ago, Texas star Andrew Jones, the team's leading scorer, stepped away from the game in the middle of the season to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with leukemia. Though treatment for cancer can be a rigorous process, Jones, who proudly declared he is "not human," is already back on the court dunking.

And running. And shooting.

Before being sidelined, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a sophomore last season for Texas. He looks every bit the part the star he was before treatment, but returning to the Division I level may be a tall obstacle for Jones. According to a report from NBC Sports citing a source close to UT, a return in the 2018-19 season isn't a guarantee and there are hurdles medically he will need to clear.

Nonetheless, it's great to see Jones back on the court again and brimming with energy that once eluded him. Perhaps it's only a matter of time before we see him again in a burnt orange jersey lighting defenses up in the Big 12.