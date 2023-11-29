Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Dayton 4-2, SMU 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will be playing at home against the Dayton Flyers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Mustangs beat the Warhawks 70-57.

Zhuric Phelps was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Chuck Harris was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Flyers earned a 77-69 victory over the Penguins on Friday.

Dayton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DaRon Holmes II out in front who scored 18 points along with 4 blocks. Another player making a difference was Koby Brea, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Mustangs' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Flyers, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

SMU came up short against Dayton when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 74-62. Will SMU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

SMU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dayton.