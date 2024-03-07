Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for East Carolina after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against SMU.

East Carolina came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: East Carolina 14-15, SMU 19-10

How To Watch

What to Know

East Carolina is 2-8 against SMU since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Sunday. The match between them and the Mean Green wasn't particularly close, with the Pirates falling 84-69.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Johnson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Felton, who scored 14 points.

SMU came into the match on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. SMU got off to an early lead (up 13 with 9:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Jalen Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help SMU's cause all that much against South Florida last Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Pirates now have a losing record at 14-15. As for the Mustangs, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-10.

East Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep East Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs SMU over their last nine matchups.

East Carolina came up short against SMU in their previous meeting back in January, falling 75-64. Can East Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SMU is a big 12-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.