Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Memphis 18-7, SMU 18-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

SMU and the Tigers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but SMU and the Green Wave didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Mustangs walked away with an 87-79 victory over the Green Wave.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Chuck Harris, who scored 25 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Harris has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Memphis' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 76-66 to the Mean Green. Memphis found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

The Mustangs are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 18-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5-1 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

SMU and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.