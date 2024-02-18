Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Memphis 18-7, SMU 18-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Memphis and the Mustangs are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum.

After a string of three wins, Memphis' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 76-66 to the Mean Green. Memphis found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. Jones has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but SMU and the Green Wave didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Mustangs came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 87-79. The win was familiar territory for SMU who now have five in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Chuck Harris, who scored 25 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Zhuric Phelps, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 18-7. As for the Mustangs, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Memphis skirted past the Mustangs 62-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SMU and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.