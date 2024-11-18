Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Prairie View 1-2, SMU 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for SMU. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Mustangs' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Panthers have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

SMU is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Butler just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Friday. They took an 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss was the Mustangs' first of the season.

SMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Chuck Harris, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus three steals, and Kevin Miller, who earned 17 points. Harris' performance made up for a slower match against UNCG on Monday.

Even though they lost, SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 24 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Prairie View didn't have quite enough to beat Incarnate Word on Tuesday and fell 84-81.

Having lost for the first time this season, SMU fell to 3-1. As for Prairie View, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.2 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

