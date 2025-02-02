Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SMU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stanford 45-25.

SMU already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Stanford 15-6, SMU 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, SMU was able to grind out a solid victory over California, taking the game 76-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mustangs.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chuck Harris out in front who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus three steals. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of B.J. Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stanford came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 70-61 victory over the Orange.

Stanford can attribute much of their success to Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Raynaud has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last seven times he's played.

SMU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Stanford, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won both of the games they've played against Stanford in the last 10 years.