Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how SMU and Temple will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but SMU leads 30-28 over Temple.

If SMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-5 in no time. On the other hand, Temple will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Temple 8-9, SMU 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, SMU is heading back home. The SMU Mustangs and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Temple took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SMU, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact SMU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over the Pirates.

Zhuric Phelps was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with three steals. Chuck Harris was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Owls ended up a good deal behind the Mean Green on Saturday and lost 69-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Temple has scored all season.

The Mustangs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Owls, they bumped their record down to 8-9 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Odds

SMU is a big 13.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

SMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Temple.