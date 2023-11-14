Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-0, SMU 3-0

The Texas A&M Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Aggies earned a 73-66 victory over the Buckeyes. The win made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M.

Among those leading the charge was Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrece Radford was another key contributor, earning 21 points.

Meanwhile, SMU waltzed into Thursday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 78-67.

SMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyreek Smith led the charge by earning 13 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chuck Harris, who earned 18 points.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Mustangs, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Looking ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a stellar 21-10 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Texas A&M took their win against SMU when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 83-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Texas A&M is a solid 5.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.