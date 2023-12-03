Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 4-5, SMU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Texas A&M-Commerce has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the SMU Mustangs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas A&M-Commerce, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 22 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce proved on Wednesday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 100-48 victory over the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SMU on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Flyers by a score of 65-63.

The Lions have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-3.

Looking ahead, Texas A&M-Commerce is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a solid 5.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.