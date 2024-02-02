Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, SMU looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 38-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

SMU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Tulane 12-8, SMU 13-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, SMU is heading back home. They and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

SMU lost a heartbreaker to the Shockers when they met back in January of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Mustangs fell 77-72 to the Shockers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SMU in their matchups with the Shockers: they've now lost eight in a row.

Chuck Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help SMU's cause all that much against the Mean Green on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the 49ers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 146.5 point over/under.

Tulane's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kevin Cross, who scored 16 points along with five assists, and Tre' Williams who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Mustangs' defeat dropped their record down to 13-7. As for the Green Wave, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.