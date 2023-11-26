Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-2, SMU 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the SMU Mustangs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on UL Monroe, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.8% better than the opposition, a fact UL Monroe proved on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 103-74 win over the Royals.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs came up short against the Badgers on Wednesday and fell 69-61.

Despite the defeat, SMU got a solid performance out of Zhuric Phelps, who scored 19 points along with 3 steals. Phelps continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The win got the Warhawks back to even at 2-2. As for the Mustangs, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

UL Monroe is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SMU is a big 16-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won both of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 6 years.