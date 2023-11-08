Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Western Illinois 0-1, SMU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will be playing in front of their home fans against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. SMU will be strutting in after a victory while Western Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

SMU's and SW Assemblies of God's game on Monday was close at halftime, but SMU turned on the heat in the second half with 39 points. The Mustangs were the clear victor by a 82-63 margin over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against UTSA on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 78-68 to the Roadrunners.

Even though they lost, Western Illinois were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UTSA only pulled down 11.

The Mustangs' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Leathernecks, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for SMU, as the team is favored by a full 19 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-20-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While the experts think SMU is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 6-6 as the favorite. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,178.70. On the other hand, Western Illinois was 5-9 as the underdog last season.

Odds

SMU is a big 19-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

