Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-2, SMU 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

This game could come down to field goal percentage, as neither team did well in that area last year. Wisconsin were ranked 323rd in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 41.8% over the course of the season. SMU, meanwhile, were ranked 302nd at 42.2%.

Looking back to last season, Wisconsin finished on the right side of .500 (17-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, SMU finished with a dismal 10-21 record.

Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

SMU is a solid 7-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.