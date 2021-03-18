The SMU Mustangs will take on the Boise State Broncos at 9 p.m. ET in a first round 2021 National Invitation Tournament matchup on Thursday at Comerica Center. SMU is 11-5, while Boise State is 18-8. T

The Broncos are favored by one point in the latest Boise State vs. SMU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 145.

Boise State vs. SMU spread: Boise State -1

Boise State vs. SMU over-under: 145 points

What you need to know about Boise State

Boise State is appearing in the NIT for the seventh time. The Broncos are looking to improve on an all-time 4-6 record in the tournament. They are 1-2 in the NIT under Leon Rice. Boise State has been selected to three of the last four NIT fields. The Broncos have lost their last four games.

Derrick Alston leads the Broncos in scoring (17.4), 3-point shooting (39.2 percent) and free-throw shooting (86.5 percent). He is one of five players in the country to score 450 points this season while shooting at least 44 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line. He was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference. Alston was second in the conference in scoring.

What you need to know about SMU

Due to health and safety protocols, SMU has only played one game since Feb. 8. The Mustangs lost to Cincinnati, 74-71 in the AAC tournament quarterfinals on March 12. SMU is making its fourth NIT appearance. The Mustangs have a 4-3 record in the tourney.

Kendric Davis led the American Athletic Conference in scoring (18.8) and assists (7.4) per game. He was a unanimous All-AAC selection. SMU has held 10 of 16 opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field. SMU leads the all-time series against Boise State, 6-5. The Mustangs reached the NIT Championship in 2014.

